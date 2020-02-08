Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8,399.17

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8,399.17 and traded as high as $9,355.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at $9,295.00, with a volume of 70,557 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,282.50 ($108.95).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 30.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,041.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,403.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

