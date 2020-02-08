Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SPI has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 130.50 ($1.72).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

SPI opened at GBX 127.30 ($1.67) on Wednesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.58 million and a P/E ratio of 31.83.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.