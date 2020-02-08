Spirent Communications’ (SPT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 195 ($2.57).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 222 ($2.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut shares of Spirent Communications to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Investec downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 208.75 ($2.75).

SPT stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 219.50 ($2.89). The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 231.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 203.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33).

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

