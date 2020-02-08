Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut Spotify from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.80.

SPOT opened at $154.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Spotify has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $161.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.11.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth about $29,047,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify by 10,018.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,113 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the third quarter worth about $339,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

