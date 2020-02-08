Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.81.

Spotify stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.11. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Spotify has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,047,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 10,018.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after buying an additional 2,767,113 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

