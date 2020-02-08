Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $126.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $122.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $154.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,306. Spotify has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $161.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 490.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

