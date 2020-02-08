Spreng Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,334,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

