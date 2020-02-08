SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Receives $12.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRCI shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20,973,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,878. SRC Energy has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.99.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.73 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 5,540.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

