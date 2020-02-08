Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$49.28 during trading on Friday. 323,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

