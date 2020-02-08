Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,601,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,546,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

