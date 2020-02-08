Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 109,558 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,558 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 1.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.08% of Corteva worth $17,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $1,728,215,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 477,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 31,743 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,793. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

