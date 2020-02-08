Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 20,750 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 727,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Nordstrom makes up approximately 2.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $29,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Nordstrom by 38.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nordstrom by 208.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2,153.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 323,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 309,015 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $10,101,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. 1,635,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,750. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.74.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

