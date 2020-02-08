Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $14.73 Million Holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.42% of BlackBerry worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BlackBerry by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in BlackBerry by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in BlackBerry by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 4,751,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,029. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.80.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BB shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

