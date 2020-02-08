Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $378,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.89. The company had a trading volume of 612,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,900. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.88 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2071 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

