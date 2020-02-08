Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 53,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 45,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,831. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $31.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.