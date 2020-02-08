Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 21,680 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 117,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 40,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 55,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. 237,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,103. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Separately, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

