Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $289,343,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,678,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $182,537,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $178,225,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,123,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

