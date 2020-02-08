Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 1,043 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,398,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,039.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $697,967.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

TTEK traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.72. The stock had a trading volume of 327,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,897. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $95.07.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

