Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after buying an additional 207,927 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,599. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $222.00 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

