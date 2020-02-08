Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,632 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.4% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.09. 2,225,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,800. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.