Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 234 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua America during the third quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Aqua America by 305.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America during the third quarter worth $37,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $53.22. 1,010,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

