Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBLK. BidaskClub cut Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Fearnley Fonds cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.
Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 461,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,838. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.57 million, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.