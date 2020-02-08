Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBLK. BidaskClub cut Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Fearnley Fonds cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 461,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,838. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.57 million, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.