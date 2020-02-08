Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Shares Gap Down to $24.11

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $24.11. Stars Group shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 3,186,900 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stars Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG)

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

