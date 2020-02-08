Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

