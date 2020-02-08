State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $27,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

KHC stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

