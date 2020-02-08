State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.17 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $28,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,671 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

NTRS opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

