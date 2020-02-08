State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.90 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $30,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,055.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $868.00 price objective (up previously from $830.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $862.61.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $864.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $859.02 and a 200 day moving average of $818.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $578.61 and a fifty-two week high of $893.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

