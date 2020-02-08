State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $32.22 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $32,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $169.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.49 and a 52 week high of $169.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $23,611,237. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

