State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $30,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,639 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 993,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,696,000 after purchasing an additional 157,608 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 751,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,826,000 after purchasing an additional 234,989 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.03.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,056,205.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,750.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,880 shares of company stock worth $24,696,118 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

