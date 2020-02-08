State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,727 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $31,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after buying an additional 271,189 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,493,000 after buying an additional 52,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,165,000 after buying an additional 212,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,501,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

