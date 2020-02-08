State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,082 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $26,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4,751.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 227,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $67.14 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $341,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,286,010.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,237 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

