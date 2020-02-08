State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $31,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS opened at $291.58 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.63 and a fifty-two week high of $294.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.30. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

