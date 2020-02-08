State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.68 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,637 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,587 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,653,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,601,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,148 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $97.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

