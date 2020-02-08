State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,654 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,355,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after buying an additional 36,987 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 46,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 118,082 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.07. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

