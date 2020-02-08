State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,902 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,902 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $49.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,745,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMTD shares. Barclays raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

