State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Insiders have sold 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

