Stephens Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Stephens restated their buy rating on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 8X8 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.96.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

