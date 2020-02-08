Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SRCL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Shares of SRCL traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 850,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,927. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stericycle by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 99,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stericycle by 46.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Stericycle by 49.8% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 86,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares during the period.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

