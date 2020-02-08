Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report $425.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $427.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $410.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $282,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1,449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. 529,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,700. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.