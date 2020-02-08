Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $282,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 108.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 191,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after acquiring an additional 248,673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 175.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

