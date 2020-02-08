Stifel Firstegy Reaffirms Buy Rating for Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Stifel Firstegy reissued their buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.23.

TSE:BTE traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$1.41. 2,610,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.33 and a 1 year high of C$3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.74. The company has a market cap of $820.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.18.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

