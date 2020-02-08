Stifel Nicolaus Lowers FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 823,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,234. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,669.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock worth $1,020,652 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 33.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 14.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

