Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at National Bank Financial

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.83.

TSE RAY.A traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,612. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$5.51 and a 52-week high of C$7.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.74 million and a P/E ratio of 17.48.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

