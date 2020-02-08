STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.69

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and traded as high as $27.95. STM Group shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 51,144 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of STM Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

