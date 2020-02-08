STRAKS Price Hits $0.0013 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. STRAKS has a market cap of $31,020.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Crex24 and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,825.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.00 or 0.02266021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.26 or 0.04524471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00782358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00822662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00118766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009489 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00721225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

