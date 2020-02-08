Stratis One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.19 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, HitBTC, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. Stratis has a market cap of $42.62 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006791 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001237 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006311 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,673,598 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bithumb, Bittylicious, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Crex24, Upbit, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.