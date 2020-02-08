Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. 1,132,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $5,073,287.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,263 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

