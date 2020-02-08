Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $242,000 Stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50,116 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of JPC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,804. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

