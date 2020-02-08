Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPG traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $131.45. 121,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,023. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.33. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $133.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

