Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 7,919 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 63.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

UTF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $27.12. 221,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,696. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

